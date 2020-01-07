Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854161 ISIN: US0394831020 Ticker-Symbol: ADM 
Tradegate
07.01.20
15:51 Uhr
40,815 Euro
+0,025
+0,06 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,770
40,870
16:03
40,760
40,875
16:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY40,815+0,06 %
B&G FOODS INC15,390-0,93 %