The global neuroblastoma drugs market is poised to grow by USD 190.82 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005706/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global neuroblastoma drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Neuroblastoma Drugs Market Analysis Report by Product (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-neuroblastoma-drugs-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing demand for anti-GD2 antibodies. In addition, increasing R&D for treatment of relapsed refractory neuroblastoma are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the neuroblastoma drugs market.

GD2 (0-acetyl-GD2 ganglioside) has been identified as a cell surface antigen that is overexpressed in neuroblastoma. The tumor cells that express GD2 can be eliminated by using specific monoclonal antibodies against GD2. Dinutuximab was the first identified drug acting as an anti-GD2-specific monoclonal antibody, which was approved for the treatment of neuroblastoma. The primary reason for the boost in sales of neuroblastoma drugs such as anti-GD2 is their ability to provide site-specific action. As a result, these drugs do not pose any cytotoxic effects in the body that tend to impact the quality of life of neuroblastoma patients. Therefore, physicians are prescribing anti-GD2 monoclonal antibodies as the neuroblastoma drugs for the treatment of neuroblastoma. These factors will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Research and development for treatment of relapsed refractory neuroblastoma will positively impact the global market. The improved research of the etiology of neuroblastoma has resulted in the identification of new tumor targets and innovative approaches for the treatment. Several ongoing clinical trials are using molecular and genetic tumor profiling to target tumor-specific aberrations. Thus, increase in R&D will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Neuroblastoma Drugs Market Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb operates its business under the segment: biopharmaceuticals. Some of the products offered by the company are ETOPOPHOS and Vincrex. ETOPOPHOS is indicated for the treatment of localized and unresectable neuroblastoma in combination with cisplatin. Vincrex is a chemotherapy drug indicated alone or in combination with other chemotherapy drugs for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business under three segments, which include pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer. The company's key offering includes DOXIL which is a chemotherapy drug indicated for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

Pfizer

Pfizer has business operations under two segments, namely Pfizer innovative health and Pfizer essential health. Some of the products offered by the company are Adriamycin PFS and Vincristine sulfate.

Teva Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical operates its business under two segments, which include generic medicines and specialty medicines. The company's key offerings includes Doxorubicin hydrochloride, Etoposide, Carboplatin, and VINCASAR PFS.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics operates its businesses under the segment: pharmaceuticals. The company's key offering in the neuroblastoma drugs market include UNITUXIN. It is a monoclonal antibody indicated in combination with granulocytemacrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), interleukin-2 (IL-2), and 13-cis-retinoic acid (RA), for the treatment of pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Neuroblastoma Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Neuroblastoma Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005706/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com