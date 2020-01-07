Organic Feed Market Worth $10.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Organic Feed Market by Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds), Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mashes), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals), Additives (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Vitamins, Minerals, Phytogenics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Organic Feed Market size is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for organic food, rising organic livestock farming, expansion of organic farmlands, and the contribution to the environment. Developing countries in South America are projected to create lucrative opportunities for organic feed manufacturers in the coming years.

The cereals & grains segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the organic feed market during the forecast period.

The cereals & grains segment accounts for the largest share in the organic feed market. Cereals and grains in this study include corn, wheat, and barley. The US is among the largest producers of corn and wheat, as well as key raw materials used for manufacturing organic feed. According to the 2016 Certified Organic Survey (2015 to 2016), the US organic corn acreage increased from 166,841 in 2015 to 213,934 in 2016. Most of this production was used in organic feed rations. Due to these factors, the growth prospects for organic feed manufacturers remain high in the country.

The poultry segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the organic feed market in 2019. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecasted period. Poultry meat is the most popular natural and organic meat among consumers. According to the USDA, in the US, the largest volume of organic meat sales is for poultry. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service (ERS), in 2016, the number of certified organic broilers produced totaled over 19 million in the US. The number of certified organic layer hens produced in the same year was over 15 million, and the number of certified organic turkeys produced was 410 thousand. In developing countries, organic feed manufacturers are focusing on capitalizing on significant growth prospects as consumers opt for organic products.

The pellets segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Pellets are the most common and preferred form of organic feed. They also contain a high level of binders as compared to the mashed form of organic feed. The pelleted form of organic feed stimulates early organic feed intake. Pelleting of organic feed also reduces wastage, as it is easy to feed to animals, convenient to store, and is also preferred by backyard chicken farmers.

North America is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be a key revenue generator for organic feed manufacturers due to the increased demand in the US. North America witnesses various key players operating in the organic feed market. These include Cargill (US), SunOpta (Canada), and Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US). The demand for organic feed products remains high in the poultry segment in the region. The US is among the largest producers and consumers of corn, wheat, and soybean at a global level. These ingredients are majorly used in the feed industry, as they increase their nutrient quotient. Due to the rising consumer preferences for natural ingredients, the demand for these ingredients is projected to increase in the coming years.

In Canada, some of the small scale players are focusing on offering organic feed for poultry, swine, and ruminants. In Mexico, the demand for organic poultry products, such as eggs and poultry meat, is projected to create lucrative opportunities for organic feed manufacturers. Milk is also projected to increase the demand for organic feed products among ruminant livestock, as consumers opt for organic dairy products in the region. Thus, North America is projected to offer high growth prospects for organic feed manufacturers in the coming years.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies, in the organic feed market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies, such as Cargill (US), BernAqua (Belgium), Country Heritage Feeds (Australia), ForFarmers (Netherlands), SunOpta (Canada), Ranch-Way Feeds (US), Aller Aqua (Denmark), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Scratch and Peck Feeds (US), Cargill (US), K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd (Thailand), The Organic Feed Company (UK), B&W Feeds (UK), Feeddex Compaies (US), Country Junction feed (US), Green Mountian Feeds (US), Unique Organic (US), Kreamer Feed (US), Yorktown Organics, LLC (US), and Hi Peak Feeds (UK).

