The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 6 January 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1457.42 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1445.94 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1477.68 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1466.21 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at