The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% between 2020-2024
The report, crude oil market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on production area and geography for the forecast period 2020-2024.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global crude oil market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the crude oil market includes:
Crude oil market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Production area
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Crude Oil Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- BP Plc Chevron Corp.
- ConocoPhillips Co.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Petróleo Brasileiro SA
- Qatar Petroleum
- Rosneft Oil Co.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
Crude Oil Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
Crude Oil Market Landscape 2020-2024: Production Area
- Onshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offshore Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Increasing upstream investments will drive the crude oil market
Governments are promoting the production of oil and gas as part of their initiatives to ensure energy security. This is driving investments in the upstream oil and gas sector to boost oil and gas exploration and production activities, including the production of crude oil.
Technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process An emerging trend in the crude oil market
Technological developments in the hydraulic fracturing process support the exploration and production of oil and gas from shale plays. This is because technological improvements lead to an increase in the output of crude oil from unconventional reserves.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2020
- Market size and forecast 2020-2024
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects
- Technological developments in hydraulic fracturing process
- Rise in world refining capacity
