Scientists at the Beijing Institute of Technology have identified the most suitable areas for solar parks in the Chinese capital using a geographical information system and a new multi-criteria decision-making technique: the 'best-worst' method. They claim the approach can help establish technically and economically viable projects.Researchers from Beijing Institute of Technology claim to have identified the best areas to host ground-mounted solar parks in the Chinese capital using a new methodology for site selection based on a combination of geographical information systems (GIS) and the new ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...