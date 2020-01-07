The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 37% between 2020-2024

The report, energy as a service (EaaS) market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user, service, and geography for the forecast period 2020-2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global energy as a service (EaaS) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the energy as a service (EaaS) market includes:

Energy as a service (EaaS) market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-user Service Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Ameresco Inc. Edison International Electricité de France SA Enel Spa ENGIE SA Honeywell International Inc. Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Veolia Environment SA WGL Holdings Inc.



Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Landscape 2020-2024: End-user

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Technological advances will drive the energy as a service (EaaS) market

The development and growth of the EaaS model are associated to advances in the fields of energy management, analysis, and data collection. In addition, the adoption of advanced technologies such as big data, advanced metering infrastructure, automatic meter reading, and IoT is spurring the use of EaaS model.

Increasing adoption of microgrids An emerging trend in the energy as a service (EaaS) market

Microgrids are gaining prominence in the commercial and industrial sectors, where downtime of even a minute can result in significant financial loss. It offers benefits such as reliable power supply and energy security. However, the development and operation of microgrid incurs a burden on organizations, which has led to the development of a third model, EaaS, to minimize the burden on the host of microgrids.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast 2020-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of microgrids

Development of ZEBs and green buildings

Rising vendor collaborations

