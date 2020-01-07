The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 37% between 2020-2024
The report, energy as a service (EaaS) market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user, service, and geography for the forecast period 2020-2024.
The report on the energy as a service (EaaS) market includes:
Energy as a service (EaaS) market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- End-user
- Service
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Ameresco Inc.
- Edison International
- Electricité de France SA
- Enel Spa
- ENGIE SA
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Veolia Environment SA
- WGL Holdings Inc.
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape
- Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Landscape 2020-2024: End-user
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Technological advances will drive the energy as a service (EaaS) market
The development and growth of the EaaS model are associated to advances in the fields of energy management, analysis, and data collection. In addition, the adoption of advanced technologies such as big data, advanced metering infrastructure, automatic meter reading, and IoT is spurring the use of EaaS model.
Increasing adoption of microgrids An emerging trend in the energy as a service (EaaS) market
Microgrids are gaining prominence in the commercial and industrial sectors, where downtime of even a minute can result in significant financial loss. It offers benefits such as reliable power supply and energy security. However, the development and operation of microgrid incurs a burden on organizations, which has led to the development of a third model, EaaS, to minimize the burden on the host of microgrids.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2020
- Market size and forecast 2020-2024
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of microgrids
- Development of ZEBs and green buildings
- Rising vendor collaborations
