Findit, Inc.: Share Your Music On Findit With Your Fans

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and business, helps artists and musicians get more exposure online and in search engines through our open-source platform.

Findit is a full service social networking content management platform that enables artists and musicians to place their soundtracks and music on Findit and then create data rich status updates that can include those soundtracks and music that can then be shared socially to 80 different social sites. Findit is an open source platform, which means search engines can crawl and index the content that you create and visitors to the site can see and share your content without ever having to sign in.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, " The ability to reach new audiences in a cost-effective and time efficient way is critical for artists and musicians that are looking to gain more exposure online. As with anything, whether it's a restaurant, a store, or in this case an artist or musician, if people haven't heard of you before or don't know where to find you, they can't listen to or share the music that you are creating. Findit has set up a platform where, musicians and artists can get their music and soundtracks posted on Findit and create customized content either in house or utilize our services that can index in search engines and be shared socially, which helps increase overall online presence, brand awareness and saturation throughout the digital landscape.

Findit allows artists and musicians to have all of their information in one place, from an about section, to photo galleries, a section for their music, and even a contact page if they are looking to be contacted by either fans, or for business opportunities. More importantly, after an artist or musician has set up their Findit account, all content within Findit can be shared socially to other search engines, helping to improve overall online exposure in search engines and throughout social medial

Newer artists and musicians alike oftentimes have trouble getting exposure in otherwise saturated markets, not to mention that marketing budgets can be tight when they are first getting off the ground. By utilizing Findit as the starting point for all your online content, you can cast a wider net, reaching people throughout social networks that may already follow you, but also reach the consumers who are looking for you, or your genre of music. Additionally, because Findit does not limit access to non-members, anyone who comes across your content whether they find you through search or on Findit can share your content to their social networks, furthering the reach of your content.

To get started claim your name on Findit before another artist or musician does. Once you reserve your name on Findit, it exists only once, no other business can claim that exact name.





Visit https://www.findit.com/home/keywords to reserve your name now.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

