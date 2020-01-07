Alec P. Ostrow Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who

Mr. Ostrow has been endorsed by Marquis Who's Who as a leader in the law industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Marquis Who's Who, the world's premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Alec P. Ostrow with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Ostrow celebrates many years' experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After graduating from Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH with a Bachelor of Arts in 1977, Mr. Ostrow concluded his studies New York University and earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1980. Shortly thereafter, he began his career as an associate for Chester B. Salmon, Professional Corporation, in New York, NY until 1985. During this time, he was admitted to practice in New York State in 1981, as well as the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the United States District Court for the Eastern District New York, and in 1983 the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Between 1986 and 2004, Mr. Ostrow served as a partner with Salomon Green & Ostrow Professional Corp., in New York, NY, prior to becoming a shareholder for Stevens & Lee, Professional Corporation, in New York from 2005 to 2010.

Moreover, Mr. Ostrow has represented clients in all kinds of business bankruptcy and commercial litigation cases in federal courts throughout the country. He has found success as a partner with Becker, Glynn, Muffly, Chassin & Hosinski LLP in New York, NY since 2010. In addition, he has contributed as an adjunct professor of law at the St. John's University School of Law in Jamaica, NY since 1999. A published author, some of Mr. Ostrow's written works include, "Constitutionality of Core Jurisdiction," "The "Animal Farm' of Administrative Insolvency," "We Don't Need the Case Law to Turn the DIP's into a Court Informant," and "Nondisclosure as a Basis for Judicial Estoppel in Bankruptcy, or Estop Me If You Haven't Heard This Before," among others.

In a career filled with achievements, Mr. Ostrow was recognized as a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy in 2005. A member of the New York State Bar Association, he also maintains his affiliation with the New York County Lawyers Association. He has been notably presented with the Phillip F. Cohen Award for Meritorious Service as an Editor in 1980. Outside of his primary responsibilities, Mr. Ostrow enjoys baseball, studying languages, literature, traveling, and the cuisines of all cultures in his spare time.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to his profession and the Marquis Who's Who community, Mr. Ostrow has been featured on the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement website. Please visit www.ltachievers.com for more information about this honor.

