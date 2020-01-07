The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy has issued an expression of interest to pre-qualify developers for two 5 MW solar plants. The facilities will be on the islands of Sal and São Vicente.Cape Verde's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy is seeking developers for two 5 MW generation capacity ground-mounted PV projects. The government wants to use the tender to select independent power producers for projects on the islands of Sal and São Vicente. The plants will be built on a build, own and operate basis. Developers have until January 31 to pre-qualify for the tender. Notice of publication ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...