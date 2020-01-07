The "UK Business Dominates Offline Channel: UK CBD Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author conducted a survey of the main bricks-and-mortar channels offering CBD products in the UK. The survey was conducted in October 2019 with 140 retail points being interviewed in seven main UK cities, with both chain and independent businesses surveyed in order to understand the product and brand offerings within the major cities.

Data was obtained from individual businesses, meaning that each chain retailer operating in any one city was taken as one business in order to allow a fair comparison of product categories and brands on offer. Additional analysis taking into consideration the number of stores under chain retailer management is provided at the end of the report, and the respondent profile can be seen below.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Introduction Product Categories in the Market Brands in the Market Impact of Retail Chains

