ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property (IP) co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, today announced it has signed an agreement with New England Biolabs (NEB), a global leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications, granting NEB rights to sell CRISPR/Cas9 tools and reagents.

NEB offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research, and continues to expand its product offerings into new areas of research, including genome editing. As a provider of CRISPR/Cas9 reagents and tools, NEB's license from ERS Genomics expands the Company's rights to use and sell these technologies.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from Dr. Charpentier to the foundational IP covering CRISPR/Cas9. Companies can obtain licenses to this technology for internal research and commercialization of research tools, kits, reagents and genetically modified cell lines and organisms.

"New England Biolabs is a recognized world leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications," stated Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics. "Adding CRISPR/Cas9 to the company's portfolio ensures it can continue to support its customers in the latest areas of technology advancement. We are very pleased that NEB chose to license CRISPR/Cas9 technology through ERS Genomics."

"CRISPR/Cas9-based methods have democratized genome editing, enabling researchers across industry and academia ready access to this cutting edge technology," stated Breton Hornblower, Product Marketing Manager, RNA Biology and Genome Editing. "NEB is excited to provide researchers with reagents and workflows that broaden the available molecular toolbox and uphold our worldwide reputation as a provider of quality and value in research reagents."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

