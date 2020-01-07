

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) announced the expansion of the Fire TV Edition program, delivering a richer experience and more opportunities for developers, operators, device makers and manufacturers across multiple categories including automotive, smart TVs, soundbars and streaming media players.



Amazon also announced that its Fire TV has passed more than 40 million active users, maintaining its lead over rival Roku, which has about 32.3 million active users.



'At CES 2017, we announced the first Fire TV Edition smart TV. Now, just three years later, Fire TV Edition has grown into a worldwide program which will include more than 150 Fire TV Edition models across more than ten countries by the end of the year,' said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV. 'Our expanded Fire TV Edition program provides companies with the services and tools they need to bring Fire TV to more categories and more screens.'



In 2014, Amazon launched Fire TV stick, which features content from Netflix and Hulu among others and casts video directly to television. Since 2017, Amazon has expanded its Fire TV Edition program each year to bring new features and services to partners.



'Over the past year, Best Buy has sold millions of Fire TV Edition smart TVs on BestBuy.com, in our stores and as a third-party seller on Amazon.com. We've enjoyed working with the Amazon team to bring these high-quality TVs and the incredible Fire TV experience to our customers,' said Luke Motschenbacher, Vice President of Merchandising, Best Buy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX