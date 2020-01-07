Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), today published the number of shares making up its capital and the number of voting rights as at December 31, 2019, in accordance with article 223-16 of the general rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Number of shares: 84,927,567 1

Number of voting rights: 84,834,412 2

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions and cloud services that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.

1 180,297 new shares were issued in December 2019, similar to existing shares, as a result of the final vesting of performance shares granted to some employees in December 2016. It should also be noted that the company's universal registration document dated December 26, 2019 contains a non-material error in the number of shares making up the share capital, for 1,704 shares, which had been counted twice.

2 Excluding treasury shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005439/en/

Contacts:

Investor and media contacts

Investor Relations

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager CFO

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Contact Media

Kelly Foster

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.com