ClinOne is pleased to announce that Ray Collia has joined ClinOne as our EMEA Senior Director of Business Development. Mr. Collia will be leading ClinOne's expansion across EMEA, working closely with large, midsize and emerging pharma, medical device, biotech, CROs, site management organizations and independent research sites to help them improve patients' lives across the world.

Ray is a passionate evangelist for technology and innovation driven patient-centric and site-centric solutions. He is a frequent speaker at conferences and workshops as the industry continuously works towards better, more effective and timely trial outcomes to bring new therapies and solutions to market.

"I am honoured to have joined such a passionate team where patients are at the very heart of everything we do. Our solutions, technology and services give patients peace of mind, visibility, comfort and a simple way to have their voice heard. And for sites we help to simplify and accelerate clinical trials through a suite of tools that enable them to focus on the patients and studies themselves."

Ray has over 32 years' experience in sales, global account management and sales management, and over the last 11 years he has helped Sponsors and CROs provide solutions that have positively affected millions of patients in over 100 countries.

"We are incredibly pleased to add Ray to our team. Ray will bring an immense value in rapidly commercializing ClinOne through sales, operations and cultural leadership," said Rob Bohacs, CEO, ClinOne.

About ClinOne

The ClinOne solution and its suite of products were created to improve clinical trial enrollment, retention and research site compliance. The company's sole mission is to allow important trial details to be at the fingertips of participating researchers and patients. Currently, 3,000 active clinical trials in 55 countries rely on ClinOne's suite of technologies. Visit www.clinone.com.

