Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2020) of GBP62.16m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2020) of GBP46.45m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 222.79p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 218.75p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 214.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.95%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.34p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 1.07% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 06/01/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 38970 EQS News ID: 948197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)