ALTAMIR: Half-year review of Altamir's liquidity agreement

Paris, 7 January 2020 - Under Altamir's liquidity agreement with Oddo BHF, the liquidity account at 31 December 2019 contained the following:

27,835 shares

shares 372,664 euros.

For reference, the liquidity account at 30 June 2019 contained the following:

29,171 shares

shares 347,385 euros.

During the second half of 2019, 484 purchase transactions and 611 sale transactions were carried out. The volume of these purchase transactions was 22,824 shares (€375,371) and the volume of the sale transactions was 24,160 shares (€400,650).

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of more than €800m. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in Continental European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

