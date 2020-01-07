In-store shopper numbers demonstrate the importance of last-minute holiday shopping for brick-and-mortar

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, released the annual ShopperTrak traffic and behavior trends recap for the 2019 holiday season, the period of time spanning from the Sunday before Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2019, through Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. The traffic data shows that Sensormatic Solutions initial prediction of the top 10 busiest shopping days aligned with the actual busiest in store shopping days. Altogether, the actual busiest shopping days of 2019 accounted for 46.5 percent of the total season's brick-and-mortar traffic.

"This year the holiday calendar varied greatly from 2018," said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting for ShopperTrak. "With Black Friday landing during the final days of November, the holiday shopping calendar was compressed, which meant fewer shopping days this season. Additionally, there were only three Saturdays in December before the Christmas holiday, while there were four in 2018. The calendars align more closely between 2019 and 2020, except that Christmas Day will be on a Friday in 2020."

Predicted 2019 Busiest Shopping Days U.S. Actual 2019 Busiest Shopping Days U.S. Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 21 Saturday before Christmas, also known as Super Saturday Thursday, Dec. 26 Day after Christmas, also known as Boxing Day Saturday, Dec. 14 Two Saturdays before Christmas Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 28 Saturday after Christmas Friday, Dec. 27 Friday after Christmas Saturday, Dec. 7 First Saturday in December Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 21 Saturday before Christmas, also known as Super Saturday Monday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas Sunday, Dec. 22 Sunday before Christmas Saturday, Dec. 14 Two Saturdays before Christmas Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday Thursday, Dec. 26 Day after Christmas, also known as Boxing Day Saturday, Dec. 28 Saturday after Christmas Friday, Dec. 27 Friday after Christmas Saturday, Dec. 7 First Saturday in December

Sensormatic Solutions predictions for the busiest shopping days in Canada also aligned with the actual busiest days in-store.

Predicted 2019 Busiest Shopping Days Canada Actual 2019 Busiest Shopping Days Canada Thursday, Dec. 26 Day after Christmas, also known as Boxing Day Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 21 Saturday before Christmas, also known as Super Saturday Saturday, Dec. 14 Two Saturdays before Christmas Thursday, Dec. 26 Day after Christmas, also known as Boxing Day Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday after Black Friday Saturday, Dec. 21 Saturday before Christmas, also known as Super Saturday Saturday, Dec. 23 Monday before Christmas

Overall, the total December traffic (Dec. 1 Dec. 29), was down 6.1 percent in the U.S. and down 5.0 percent in Canada year-over-year.

Top 10 Busiest Days

