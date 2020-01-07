Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.2809 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1734914 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 38977 EQS News ID: 948217 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)