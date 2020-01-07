Professional Bank: Professional Holding Corp. Files for IPO

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / On January 6, 2020, Professional Holding Corp., the financial holding company of Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank, filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an underwritten firm commitment initial public offering of its Class A Common Stock. Stephens Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. are serving as representatives of the underwriters in the initial public offering as joint book-running managers, and Hovde Group, LLC serving as co-manager. Professional Holding Corp. intends to list its Class A Common Stock for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PFHD."

A registration statement relating to Professional Holding Corp.'s Class A Common Stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. Shares of Professional Holding Corp.'s Class A Common Stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A copy of the registration statement can be viewed on the SEC's website at

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1630856/000110465920001616/tv534683-s1.htm. For a copy of the written prospectus, please contact Michael Sontag at 5100 PGA Boulevard, Suite 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418.

About Professional Bank: Headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., Professional Bank is one of Florida's fastest-growing community banks. A subsidiary of financial holding company Professional Holding Corp. (OTC: PFHD), Professional Bank specializes in construction, residential and commercial real estate financing as well as business loans and lines of credit, including SBA financing. Known for high-touch customized concierge services, the Bank serves the needs of its customers through a full offering of deposit products, cash management services, online and mobile banking.

Founded in 2008, Professional Bank operates full-service branches and loan production offices in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com .

