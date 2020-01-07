The global hydration backpack market is poised to grow by USD 55.37 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global hydration backpack market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on "Hydration Backpack Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Department stores, and Online stores), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the ease of use and optimized hydration provided by hydration backpacks. In addition, the diversification of distribution channels is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the hydration backpack market.

Military training and enthusiasts of outdoor activities are increasingly adopting hydration backpacks because they are easy to use and provide optimized hydration. The hassle of retrieving water bottles from the backpack makes hikers either put off water consumption or drink a large amount at a time. However, hydration backpacks eliminate this issue by allowing the user to take small sips throughout the journey. Features such as temperature regulation make these backpacks suitable for use in both summer and winter. The addition of rain covers and camouflage fabrics have further boosted the adoption of hydration backpacks by military personnel during combat and training operations. Thus, the benefits of hydration backpacks will drive the global market.

Also, several hydration backpack companies are focusing on diversifying their distribution channels. Vendors have started offering products through third-party online retailers and retail stores across the world. The increasing diversification of the distribution channels by global players, especially in developing countries will positively impact the global hydration backpack market.

Major Five Hydration Backpack Market Companies:

Cascade Designs, Inc.

Cascade Designs, Inc. operates its business under the Unified business segment. The company offers hydration backpacks under the brand, platypus. Some of the products include TOKUL XC, W'S B-LINE XC, and SIOUXON AM.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company operates its business under the following segments, which include apparel, accessories, and equipment, and footwear. The company's key offerings include Olallie Hydration Pack. This hydration backpack contains a 2L reservoir, which has a separate reservoir compartment with hose routing system.

Osprey Packs, Inc.

Osprey Packs, Inc. operates under the Unified business segment. The company provides hydration backpacks for hiking(MANTA 34, Mira AG), cycling (ZEALOT 15, RAPTOR 14), trail running (DURO 6).

Samsonite International S.A.

Samsonite International S.A. operates under five segments, which include Travel, Casual, Business, Accessories, and Others. The company provides hydration backpacks under the brand, HIGH SIERRA HYDRAHIKE

VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC.

VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC. operates its business under the following segments: outdoor products and shooting sports. The company provides hydration backpacks under the brand, CamelBak.

Hydration Backpack Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Specialty stores

Department stores

Online stores

Hydration Backpack Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

