

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had faded not even two points. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just beneath the 3,105-point plateau although it figures to move lower again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the properties and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the oil stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.



For the day, the index climbed 21.39 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 3,104.80 after trading between 3,084.33 and 3,105.45. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 23.17 points or 1.31 percent to end at 1,791.85.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.67 percent, while Bank of China added 0.81 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.23 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 1.41 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.64 percent, PetroChina tumbled 1.93 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 2.05 percent, China Shenhua Energy rose 0.21 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.98 percent, Poly Developments gained 0.70 percent and China Vanke increased 0.79 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday and eventually finished in the red.



The Dow shed 119.70 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 28,583.68, while the NASDAQ eased 2.88 points or 0.03 percent to 9,068.58 and the S&P 500 fell 9.10 points or 0.28 percent to 3,237.18.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.



While traders generally seem optimistic that the war of words between Washington and Tehran will not escalate into a full-fledged military conflict, the uncertainty has kept buying interest in check.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in three years in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector activity in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected pace in December.



Crude oil futures eased on Tuesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, after concerns about a U.S.-Iran standoff faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $62.70 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX