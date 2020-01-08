

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche EuroShop AG anticipates a negative pre-tax valuation result for 2019 of about 123.0 million euros from unrealised and non-cash changes in the market values of the investment properties and costs in connection with capital expenditures in relation to the center portfolio. It was previously expected to be negative 58.3 million euros.



The main factors influencing the valuation included on average slightly increased yields for shopping centers in Germany, investments in the modernization and positioning of the existing portfolio as well as the rent development. The occupancy ratio of the shopping center portfolio according to EPRA fell slightly to 97.6% (-1.0 percentage point).



The company plans to release preliminary results for the financial year 2019 on 19 March 2020.



