The global neonatal ventilators market is poised to grow by USD 193.42 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period.

Neonatal Ventilators Market Analysis Report by Technology (Invasive ventilators and Noninvasive ventilators), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Maternity centers, ASCs, and Others), Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023.

The market is driven by the high demand for noninvasive ventilators. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the neonatal ventilators market.

Oxygenation and alveolar ventilation can be enhanced by noninvasive ventilators which result in an improved survival rate. Noninvasive ventilators also offer benefits such as increased patient compliance, reduced risk of infection, faster recovery time, and shorter hospital stays. Moreover, these ventilators are used in the management of acute and chronic respiratory conditions such as pneumonia and asthma and can be used in home and critical care units. Owing to such benefits, the demand for noninvasive ventilators is increasing significantly, which in turn, will drive the global market growth.

Also, vendors are manufacturing technologically advanced neonatal ventilators to meet the demand from end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and maternity centers. The development of products such as hybrid neonatal ventilators that provide specific breathing support with reduced risk of lung damage will positively impact market growth.

Major Five Neonatal Ventilators Market Companies:

BD

BD operates its business under various segments such as BD medical, BD life sciences, and BD interventional. The company offers a wide range of neonatal ventilators. Some of the products offered by the company are 3100A High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilator, Avea CVS, and Infant Flow SiPAP system.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare operates its business under three segments, which include healthcare systems, life sciences, healthcare digital. The company's key offerings include Engström for Neonates and Engström Carestation.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips has business operations under various segments, namely personal health, diagnosis treatment, connected care and health informatics, and HealthTech other. Some of the products offered by the company are Respironics V200 and Respironics NM3.

Medtronic

Medtronic operates its business under the following four segments, which include cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company's key offerings include the Puritan Bennett 840 ventilator and Newport e360 Ventilator.

Schiller

The key offerings from Schiller include SOPHIE, F-120 MOBIL, and GRAPHNET NEO. SOPHIE is a neonatal and pediatric ventilator that assists in the precise monitoring of oxygen levels and F-120 MOBIL is a mobile transport device that assists in FiO2 monitoring and is ideal for patients weighing between 500 g and 25 kg.

Neonatal Ventilators Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Invasive ventilators

Noninvasive ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

