

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan said that it will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold its former chief executive officer Carlos Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to the company.



In its first public statement since Ghosn fled Tokyo last week, Nissan said, 'Ghosn's flight will not affect Nissan's basic policy of holding him responsible for the serious misconduct uncovered by the internal investigation.'



Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct in 2018 and faces several charges. He was barred from leaving Japan. He has denied any wrongdoing.



Ghosn was under strict bail conditions in Tokyo when he made an audacious escape to Lebanon last week.



In September, Carlos Ghosn and Nissan's former director Greg Kelly settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over allegedly false financial disclosures that omitted more than $140 million in total retirement payment.



Ghosn agreed to a $1 million civil penalty and a 10-year bar from serving as an officer or director of a public company. Kelly agreed to a $100,000 penalty, a five-year officer and director bar and a five-year suspension from appearing before the commission as an attorney.



Nissan settled the charges, agreeing to pay a $15 million civil penalty and to cease and desist from committing or causing violations of the anti-fraud provisions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX