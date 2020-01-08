

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its fourth-quarter operating profit will decline about 34.26 percent from last year, sales will also decrease 0.46 percent.



The company projects operating profit of about 7.10 trillion Korean won in the fourth-quarter, compared to 10.80 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 7.78 trillion won in the third-quarter.



The company also expects fourth-quarter consolidated sales of about 59.00 trillion won compared to 59.27 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 62.00 trillion won in the third-quarter.



Fourth-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.



