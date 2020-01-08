Amazfit T-Rex, a Smartwatch Designed for Outdoor Challenge, to Unveil in CES 2020

An Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world's largest wearables company[1], unveils its impressive T-Rex outdoor smartwatch series at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas, as the 7th series of Amazfit smartwatch adding to its sports, style and basic smartwatch line-ups. Featuring a durable design and performance, as well as a wide range of sports and fitness functions, the military certified T-Rex raises the bar for the smart wearables industry.

One of the Most Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches on the Market

Designed for the most adventurous and urban-outdoor enthusiasts, the highly durable polymer body with its reliable design allows Amazfit T-Rex to match the harshest of environments. Certified of the United States Department of Defense, it has passed 12 regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test.

Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with an "always on display" function and a resolution of 360x360 pixels. Amazfit T-Rex also delivers an impressive 20-day battery life*. Complete with a GPS + GLONASS with 20-hour* continuous working time.

Features to unleash potential

The Amazfit T-Rex features 14 sports modes, by tracking the performance in various fitness. Its 5ATM water resistant design also allows users to advance activities under water. Equipped with BioTracker PPG optical sensor, T-Rex supports all-day heart rate monitoring and provides rapid heart rate alerts, keeping users updated with information on the heart health.

Amazfit Bip S - Step into a colorful life

Huami Amazfit innovations have been extended to Bip S, which also debuted at CES 2020. Amazfit Bip S now integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity - featuring a colorful transflective display, 30g ultra lightweight design and 5 ATM water resistance, complete with a battery life of up to 40 days* and built-in GPS.

Pricing and availability

Amazfit T-Rex will be available in January 2020 , and the suggested retail price is USD139.9

, and the suggested retail price is Amazfit Bip S is expected to be available in Feb, 2020

[1]According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2018, Huami has become the world's largest smart wearable devices manufacturer in terms of volume.

* Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage

