

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Long-suffering Browns and Bengals fans are now reportedly seeking relief from the Ohio State Medical Board.



According to reports, the Ohio State Medical Board has received 28 petitions for qualifying conditions for medical marijuana treatment.



Among these is a petition to add 'Bengals/Browns Fans' to the state list of qualifying conditions to receive medical marijuana treatment. The 'Cincinnati Bengals' and 'Cleveland Browns' are both professional American football teams based in Ohio.



However, the petitions need to be filed with supporting documentation, including relevant medical or scientific evidence pertaining to the disease or condition, and letters of support from doctors.



All the other petitions for qualifying conditions received by the Ohio State Medical Board are said to involve genuine health issues or conditions.



Requested additions reportedly include anxiety, depression, Aspergers Disorder, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Epstein-Barr, gastroesophageal reflux disease and insomnia.



The Ohio State Medical Board's medical marijuana committee will decide at its upcoming February 12 meeting which conditions need to be reviewed by experts and be voted on the board later in the year.



The state currently has 21 qualifying conditions for medical marijuana treatment. These include AIDS, Alzheimer's disease, Crohn's disease, Hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and Tourette's syndrome, among others.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX