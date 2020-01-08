Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, USA and with a facility in Phoenix, Arizona, Stephens is a nationally recognized clinical research organization serving the cosmetic and personal care industry. It is a leading provider of safety & efficacy testing and contract research services.

Founded in 1989 by Thomas J. Stephens, Ph.D. and still privately owned, Stephens employs nearly 100 staff and generated 2019 revenues of approximately USD 15 million.

"This acquisition expands SGS's Consumer & Retail service portfolio in the clinical testing sector for cosmetic and personal care products in the USA," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. "The combination of Stephens and SGS Harrison Research Laboratories in New Jersey gives SGS a leading position in this field in the USA."

