Merieux Equity Partners Successfully Completes the Fundraising of the Merieux Participations 3

LYON, France, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux Equity Partners announces the closing of the fundraising for Mérieux Participations 3, new investment fund dedicated to Growth Capital and Buy-Out within the Healthcare and Nutrition sectors, oversubscribed at € 377 million.

Dedicated to supporting profitable and fast-growing companies in the healthcare and nutrition sectors, Mérieux Participations 3 fund was launched with the support of Institut Mérieux as a sponsor and an initial hard cap of € 350 million. In December 2019, the new vehicle closed at € 377 million, with commitments from leading European Family Holdings and Institutions.

As part of its development, Mérieux Equity Partners expanded its investment team in 2019 with the appointment of Marie-Justine Lecomte and Romain Chevrillon as Associates within the Growth Capital and Buy-Out team and now employs 16 staff members in Lyon, Paris and Boston, of which 8 resources dedicated to Growth Capital & Buy-Out.

To date, Mérieux Participations 3 has completed seven transactions in France and Europe in support of fast-growing industrial companies, including four majority deals. In 2019, Mérieux Equity Partners invested in Addmedica - a French specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in rare diseases, Doc Generici - Italy's largest independent generic pharmaceutical company - and more recently Mabtech, a Swedish life science company specialized in immune monitoring.

About Mérieux Equity Partners - www.merieux-partners.com

Mérieux Equity Partners is a management company registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) since June 2018, dedicated to growth equity and venture capital within the healthcare and nutrition sectors. Mérieux Equity Partners currently operates with an international team of 20 employees and regional partners - based in Europe and North America. Mérieux Equity Partners actively supports entrepreneurs and industrial companies whose products and services bring differentiated and innovative solutions, by providing privileged access to its expertise and the industrial, scientific and commercial network of Institut Mérieux, in compliance with current regulation.

