Thomson Reuters Corp - Pawel Dangel Appointed to TRFSC Board of Directors

Pawel Dangel Appointed to Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Pawel Dangel to its Board of Directors.

The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Established in 1941, the Trust Principles are designed to preserve Thomson Reuters independence, integrity and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news. The new appointment takes immediate effect.

Pawel Dangel is currently the Artistic Director at Theatre Ateneum, one of Warsaw's leading dramatic theatres, and a Member of the Advisory Council for the Department of Liberal Arts at the University of Warsaw. With extensive experience in financial services and the insurance industry, Mr. Dangel most recently served as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Allianz Insurance Group of Companies in Poland. Prior to joining Allianz, he was Vice President of the Management Board, Sales and Marketing Director of Nationale-Nederlanden Polska (ING Group). In addition to his business expertise, Mr. Dangel has a strong interest and background in theatre, having worked as a theatre producer, director, broadcaster and lecturer across Poland and in London for the Rose Bruford College of Speech & Drama, Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Riverside Studios, The Polish Speaking Theatre, BBC Radio and Radio Free Europe.

Kim Williams, Chairman of the Founders Share Company's Board, said, "On behalf of my fellow directors, I am delighted to welcome Pawel Dangel to the Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company board and to have him as a Trustee of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. As an experienced member of the creative community in Poland and also with extensive commercial knowledge from a variety of roles, Pawel will enrich our board skill sets and discussions from a unique perspective."

