

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs Plc (GRG.L), a bakery food-on-the-go retailer, Wednesday said its fiscal 2019 total sales grew 13.5 percent from last year. In the year, the company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew 9.2 percent, compared to 2.9 percent growth a year ago.



For the year, the company now projects underlying profit before tax to be slightly higher than previous expectations.



In its trading update, the company said that fourth-quarter company-managed shop like-for-like sales went up 8.7 percent, compared to a 5.2 percent rise last year.



In 2019, the company opened 138 new shops, while closed 41. The company has 2,050 shops trading as of December 28, 2019.



Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said, 'Looking to the year ahead, we face strong sales comparatives and cost inflation headwinds present a challenge. However, with strong momentum in the business we see further growth opportunities across a number of channels as we invest in new ways to make Greggs more accessible and convenient for customers.'



