8 January 2020 Genel Energy plc Receipt of payment for KRI oil exports Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that the Taq Taq partners have received a gross payment of $6.7 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') for oil sales during August 2019. Genel's net share of the payment is $3.6 million. The Company has also received an override payment of $7.4 million from the KRG, representing 4.5% of Tawke gross licence revenues for the month of August 2019, as per the terms of the Receivable Settlement Agreement. The Company will update on any further payments in the trading and operations update scheduled for 16 January. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1].

