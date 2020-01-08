AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 07/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.887 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10 CODE: ESDU ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU Sequence No.: 39224 EQS News ID: 948825 End of Announcement EQS News Service

