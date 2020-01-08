

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation remained stable in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in December, the same as in November.



Inflation was mainly affected by transport, where price growth was driven by a double-digit increase in petrol prices and a 6 percent rise in the price of diesel.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in December, following a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month. Prices decreased for the fourth consecutive month.



In 2019, the average annual inflation slowed to 2.3 percent from 3.4 percent in both 2018 and 2017. Inflation was the lowest since 2016, when it was 0.1 percent.



The consumer price index was affected the most by food and non-alcoholic beverages in 2019, the agency said.



