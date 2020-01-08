Binary Tree, a global software and SaaS solutions provider designed to enable enterprises everywhere to transform and manage change with the Microsoft cloud, today announced it has been named a finalist in the Microsoft Security 20/20 M365 Security Deployment Partner of the Year award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

"This recognition validates Binary Tree continues as an industry leader in enabling enterprise organizations to plan, modernize, and manage their Microsoft environments while maintaining the highest of security standards," said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of Binary Tree. "We look to continued success with clients as they innovate with their Microsoft platform investments."

At the inaugural Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards, we will celebrate finalists in 16 categories that span security integration partners, system integrators and managed security service providers. Binary Tree has been nominated as a finalist for M365 Security Deployment Partner of the Year.

"The themes for the new Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards are vision and clarity. Microsoft Security is focused on protecting our customers and there is no vision for the future that doesn't involve security partners," said Rob Lefferts, CVP, Microsoft Threat Protection. "We are hosting the first Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards gala to honor security partners that are making an impact through technology development and customer enablement."

Only through collaborations can organizations help customers get clarity and become more secure. The security ecosystem must work together to create a vision for the future where people, information, and companies are made safer. Microsoft Security 20/20 provides an opportunity to honor Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year.

About Binary Tree

Binary Tree provides software and SaaS solutions designed to enable enterprises everywhere to transform and manage change with the Microsoft cloud. Through its business-first approach, Binary Tree has helped over 50 percent of the Fortune 500 and 10,000 global organizations to plan, modernize, and manage transformations that involve Microsoft 365, Office 365, Azure, business applications and merging organizations. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a globally preferred vendor, with headquarters outside New York City and global operations in France, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. Visit www.binarytree.com for more information.

