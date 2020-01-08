Technavio has been monitoring the rolling stock market in Europe since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by 10,237 units during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the introduction of new railway projects. In addition, the adoption of IoT in railways is anticipated to further boost the growth of the rolling stock market in Europe.

Several railway projects including new lines, doubling of existing lines and electrification of tracks are under planning, development and construction stages, which is increasing the demand for new rolling stocks such as locomotives and railroad vehicles in Europe. The development of high-speed and new railway projects is attracting heavy investments owing to the cost efficiency in long routes. Investments are being made to improve domestic and international connectivity and logistics channels of several countries in Europe such as Germany, France and the UK. These factors will boost the rolling stock market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Major Five Rolling Stock Companies in Europe:

Alstom

Alstom operates the business under various segments such as rolling stock, services, systems, and signaling. Some of the products offered by the company are Avelia, Citadis, and Coradia.

Bombardier

Bombardier operates the business under four segments, which include business aircraft, commercial aircraft, aerostructures and engineering services, and transportation. The company's key offerings include MOVIA, FLEXITY, and TRAXX.

CAF

CAF has business operations under the rolling stock, and wheelsets and components segments. Some of the products offered by the company are OARIS, Civity, Inneo, and Urbos.

Siemens

Siemens operates the business under nine segments, which include power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drives, financial services, Siemens healthineers, and Siemens Gamesa renewable energy. The company's key offerings include ICE 4, Desiro, and Viaggio.

Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail operates the business under its unified business segment. The company supplies high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, and light rail vehicles. The company's key offerings in the rolling stock market in Europe include SMILE, FLIRT160, and TANGO.

Rolling Stock Market in Europe Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Freight Cars

Passenger Transit Vehicles

Locomotives

Rolling Stock Market in Europe Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

