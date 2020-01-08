Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020

WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Xetra
08.01.20
09:12  Uhr
25,235 Euro
-0,320
-1,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
Firmen im Artikel
ANGLO AMERICAN
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC25,235-1,25 %
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC0,064+37,63 %