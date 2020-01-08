The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% between 2020-2024

The report, diesel fuel market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geography and end-user for the forecast period 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global diesel fuel market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the diesel fuel market includes:

Diesel fuel market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Geography End-user

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast



Diesel Fuel Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification BP Plc Chevron Corp Exxon Mobil Corp. PetroChina Co. Ltd. Qatar Petroleum Reliance Industries Ltd. Rosneft Oil Co. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Saudi Arabian Oil Co. SK Energy Co. Ltd.



Diesel Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Diesel Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: End-user

Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Increasing oil and gas E&P investments will drive the diesel fuel market

The growing demand for energy resulting from population growth and industrial developments has brought the issue of energy security to the forefront. This has led countries such as Canada and the US to tap unconventional reserves and adopt unconventional E&P technologies with large shale deposits. As a result, oil and gas companies are investing in shale oil and gas reserve E&P projects. This is leading to an increase in the supply of crude oil which is driving the global diesel fuel market growth.

Increasing adoption of hybrid power systems An emerging trend in the diesel fuel market

Hybrid power systems are gaining prominence as they use at least one renewable energy source to produce electricity. In recent years, with the declining cost of solar PV systems, companies are adopting solar-diesel hybrid power systems. This rising adoption of solar-diesel hybrid power systems is likely to increase the demand for diesel fuel which in turn will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast 2020-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of hybrid power systems

Growing adoption of bio-based and clean fuels

Increasing adoption of modular mini refineries

