The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% between 2020-2024
The report, diesel fuel market 2020-2024, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geography and end-user for the forecast period 2020-2024.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global diesel fuel market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the diesel fuel market includes:
Diesel fuel market analysis and forecast 2020-2024: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Geography
- End-user
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Diesel Fuel Market 2020-2024: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Qatar Petroleum
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Rosneft Oil Co.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- SK Energy Co. Ltd.
Diesel Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
Diesel Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: End-user
- Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Increasing oil and gas E&P investments will drive the diesel fuel market
The growing demand for energy resulting from population growth and industrial developments has brought the issue of energy security to the forefront. This has led countries such as Canada and the US to tap unconventional reserves and adopt unconventional E&P technologies with large shale deposits. As a result, oil and gas companies are investing in shale oil and gas reserve E&P projects. This is leading to an increase in the supply of crude oil which is driving the global diesel fuel market growth.
Increasing adoption of hybrid power systems An emerging trend in the diesel fuel market
Hybrid power systems are gaining prominence as they use at least one renewable energy source to produce electricity. In recent years, with the declining cost of solar PV systems, companies are adopting solar-diesel hybrid power systems. This rising adoption of solar-diesel hybrid power systems is likely to increase the demand for diesel fuel which in turn will boost market growth during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2020
- Market size and forecast 2020-2024
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of hybrid power systems
- Growing adoption of bio-based and clean fuels
- Increasing adoption of modular mini refineries
