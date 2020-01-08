BRUSSELS, January 8 (WNM/T&E) - To keep up with the upcoming electric surge - estimated to be between 33 million electric cars in the current policy scenario and 44 million in the climate neutral one in 2030 - EU's infrastructure framework needs to prioritise electric charging and be in line with the increasing demand for public and private charge points, according to T&E research published today (https://www.transportenvironment.org/publications/recharge-eu-how-many-charge-points-will-eu-countries-need-2030). ...

