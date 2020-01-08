

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence deteriorated for the first time in a year in December, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell more-than-expected to 102 in December from revised 105 in November. This was the first decline since December 2018. The expected reading was 104.



Households' opinion balance on their future financial situation lost four points to -6 and that for past financial situation slid one point to -19 in December.



Furthermore, the share of households considering it was a suitable time to make major purchases decreased two points to -7 in December.



The indicator for past standard of living dropped to -39 from -35 and that for future living standard fell to -28 from -22.



Households' fears about the unemployment trend increased sharply in December. The corresponding index rose to 8 from 2.



Households considering that prices were on the rise over the last twelve months were less numerous than the previous month. The corresponding balance fell two points to -34, while the balance for future prices remained unchanged at -25.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX