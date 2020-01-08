Crypto Earn: Now Earn 8% p.a. on XLM Deposits

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has added XLM to Crypto Earn, allowing users to enjoy up to 8% p.a. on their deposits.

In addition, deposits and withdrawals of XLM are also enabled on the Crypto.com App.

Crypto Earn now supports 17 coins including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BNB, TUSD, PAX, USDC, MCO, BAT, LINK, CRO, MKR, DAI, PAXG, EOS with the addition of XLM. Interest is paid out weekly in the coin deposited with flexible, 1-month or 3-month terms available. Users earn more by staking at least 500 MCO.

Stellar is an open-source, distributed payments infrastructure that centres on building affordable financial services. It aims to help facilitate cross-asset transfer of value at a fraction of its cost, connecting banks, payment systems, and people with integrations that enables the movement of money quickly and reliably.

Note: For US users, deposit and withdrawal of XLM, and Crypto Earn deposit in XLM are initially available in 38 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma,Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063284/XLM_Image.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg