Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864777 ISIN: US8574771031 Ticker-Symbol: ZYA 
Frankfurt
08.01.20
10:10 Uhr
73,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STATE STREET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATE STREET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,00
73,50
10:26
73,00
73,50
09:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STATE STREET
STATE STREET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STATE STREET CORPORATION73,00+1,39 %