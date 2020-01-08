3D Printed Surgical Models Market Size Worth $1.1 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printed surgical models market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Improving diagnosis as well as the context of the patient's pathology is driving the market. Increasing use of advanced healthcare technologies for better understanding of patients and minimization of risk during the actual surgical procedure is boosting the demand for 3D printed surgical models.

The introduction of synthetic modeling of human anatomy has made a significant leap forward. The 3D printed surgical models allow preadoption of surgical instruments by improving the 3D perception of the planned operation. The technology also enables surgeons to envision, practice, and then perform the actual surgery for saving time and increasing precision. These models can also be used to perform mock surgeries, thereby improving the prediction of the outcomes.

Key suggestions from the report:

The orthopedic surgery segment accounted for highest revenue in 2018 as the 3D models can assist in pre-operative planning by defining the geometry of bone loss, tumor mass, and nearby vessels to determine the most appropriate osteotomy site along with most appropriate prosthesis

The neurosurgery segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. This is due to increase in the use of 3D models to describe complex anatomical structures to patients

North America held the largest share accounting for 35.3% of the global market share in 2018. This is attributed to the U.S. offering the most sophisticated healthcare infrastructure comprising multispecialty hospitals and clinics, thereby increasing the demand

Some of the players operating in the market are Stratasys, Ltd.; 3D Systems, Inc.; Lazarus 3D, LLC; Osteo3d; Axial3D; Onkos Surgical; Formlabs, Materialise NV; 3D LifePrints UK Ltd.; and WhiteClouds.

Advanced medical models are anatomically accurate, highly functional, and biomechanically realistic and are liberated from the cost and inconvenience to the animal as well as cadaver labs. They are perfect for simulating clinical procedures such as suturing, cutting, reaming, drilling, and even device placement. Some of the most advanced three-dimensional structures can even mimic bleeding, coming as close as possible to reality, which would enhance the efficiency and accuracy of surgical procedures.

The 3D printed anatomical models can help in numerous aspects, including educating young surgeons about tactile and three-dimensional inspection of the tissues. They are also used to help patients prepare for surgery.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printed surgical models market based on specialty and region:

3D Printed Surgical Models Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Cardiac Surgery/ Interventional Cardiology



Annuloplasty (mitral valve repair)





Repair Coronary Aneurysm





Replacement of Aortic Valve





Stent Insertion





Repair Congenital Heart Defects



Gastroenterology Endoscopy of Esophageal



Endoscopy of Esophageal Lesion





Splenectomy



Neurosurgery



Repair Aneurysm





Transsphenoidal Excision of Pituitary Gland





Remove Brain Tumor



Orthopedic Surgery



Repair Scoliosis





Repair Clavicle Fracture





Hip Repair





Repair Intervertebral Disc





Hip Replacement Revision





Repair Leg Fracture





Osteotomy



Reconstructive Surgery



Facial Reconstruction





Hand Reconstruction





Breast Reconstruction





Mastoidectomy





Cleft Palate Correction



Surgical Oncology



Removal of Adrenal Tumor





Removal of Liver Tumor





Endoscopic Removal of Cardiac Lesion





Thoracic Removal of Lung Tumor





Removal of Renal Tumor



Transplant Surgery



Cardiac Surgery/ Interventional Cardiology





Heart Transplant





Liver Transplant





Lung Transplant





Kidney Transplant

3D Printed Surgical Models Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

