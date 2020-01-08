Ebiquity has announced that it has acquired Digital Decisions, strengthening its capabilities in digital media monitoring and consultancy. Digital Decisions is a comparative newcomer, trading for less than three years, during which it has built an impressive client roster. It is headed up (and majority owned) by Ruben Schreurs, who will be staying with the combined group and leading the expansion drive into the US. The initial consideration is €0.7m in cash, with further payments subject to performance criteria through to FY22. Bringing useful additional technical capability, this looks to be a sensible, complementary purchase.

