The lender's private sector arm will help formulate a tendering process to identify the best suited partners for the development of PV projects in Bangladesh.Having been forced to push back the target date of sourcing 10% of its electricity from renewables, Bangladesh is receiving solar sector help from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank. The IFC will be lead transaction adviser to the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority of Bangladesh (SREDA) for the development of a 35-50 MW solar array in the Kushtia district. The two parties ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...