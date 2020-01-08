Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

PR Newswire
08.01.2020 | 11:25
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

London, January 8

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:8 January 2020

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for December 2019 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

http://bit.ly/302hIYm

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

