Panthera Group Founders Paul Hayward and Michael Doherty Announces its Policy in Europe to Broaden Opportunities for Long Term Investment

BANGKOK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Hayward and Micky Doherty, Co-founders of Panthera Group , one of Thailand and Asia's largest and most successful entertainment groups, reveal their policy to expand business into the European market, beginning with the real estate industry in London due to its strength and potential after Brexit.

Paul Hayward, Co-founder said, "Now that the doubts over Brexit and the elections are calming down. Panthera Group sees the UK, and London in particular, as a place to make long term investments."

Panthera Group is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a boutique hotel brand based in London with more than 20 outlets throughout the UK.

Micky Doherty explains, "The strength of the Thai Baht has seen a slowdown in inbound investment and tourism in our home market of Bangkok and Thailand. While others are battening down the hatches we see this as an opportunity to use our strength here to look at overseas investments. The weak Pound and Euro are something we can make work for Panthera Group."

"We are also talking to a small brewery in London," says Micky Doherty, "as we have craft beer business in Asia and we do believe in vertical integration."

The Panthera Group, founded by Paul Hayward and Micky Doherty more than 15 years ago, is a powerhouse in Thailand with interests in hotels, property, logistics, law firms, nightclubs, restaurants and bars. With more than 2000 employees in cities all over Thailand Panthera plans to bring its combined experience and expertise to the UK, with strategic partners already in place.

Micky Doherty is confident -- "Our friends in London and Paris have been showing us opportunities that we see as both strategically smart while adding real value to the Panthera Group balance sheet."

Paul Hayward is even more forward thinking -- "My goal with Micky for the last 15 years has always been to take Panthera Group public. We have this firmly in our sights now. Panthera Group is big enough and with a very handsome balance sheet. The listing will happen in the next three to four years. Expanding into London and Europe is a natural evolution for a group our size. We need to diversify so that we are not hit by the political and economic scenarios that come to all countries periodically."