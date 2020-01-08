Barium zirconium sulfide is another chalcogenide perovskite being tested in relation to the development of more efficient solar cells. Researchers at Buffalo University, in New York state, have created a thin-film based on the material they say offers significant light absorption and good charge transport.Researchers from the University at Buffalo, in New York state, have developed a thin-film made of chalcogenide perovskite barium zirconium sulfide (BaZrS3), which they claim demonstrates very strong light absorption and good charge transport. The non-toxic, abundant perovskite material, which ...

