Referring to the bulletin from Signatur Fastigheter AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on November 22, 2019, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 14, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: SIGN B Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0007045406 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 13, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0013646924 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 14, 2020 For further information about the split, please contact Signatur Fastigheter AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.